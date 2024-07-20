Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 20,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.