Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Terex Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TEX opened at $56.47 on Friday. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

