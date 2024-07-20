Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

GRP.U stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.68%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

