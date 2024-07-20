Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OGC. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.39.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.65 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.