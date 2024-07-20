Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

