Research Analysts Set Expectations for InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.44%.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

