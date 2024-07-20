Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

