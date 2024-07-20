Reviewing Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Akili has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -2,492.04% -79.93% -59.16% DexCom 16.82% 31.01% 10.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00 DexCom 0 3 11 1 2.87

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akili and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Akili currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.93%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $139.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than DexCom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akili and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $1.95 million 17.46 -$59.49 million ($0.61) -0.71 DexCom $3.62 billion 12.26 $541.50 million $1.55 72.04

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Akili. Akili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DexCom beats Akili on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It also offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

