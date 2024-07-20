Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.11 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

