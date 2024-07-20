RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.