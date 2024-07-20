RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $139.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. RLI has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

