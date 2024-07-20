Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Decreased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Roblox by 261.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.