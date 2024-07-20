Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 11,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $209.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

