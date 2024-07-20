Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ROL opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.