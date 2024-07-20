Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $79.41

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.41, but opened at $81.93. Root shares last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 19,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Root

Root Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $431,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.