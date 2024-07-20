Rose Dimartino Purchases 1,000 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

HQH opened at $18.58 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

