Rose Dimartino Purchases 1,000 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) Director Rose Dimartino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %
HQH opened at $18.58 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.