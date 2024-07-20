Roth Capital Weighs in on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of C$16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.77 million.

ASM opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.06 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.93. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$68,928.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $85,828. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

