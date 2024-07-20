Roth Mkm Boosts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $23.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

IMAX stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $933.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 178.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in IMAX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

