Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350.40 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.54), with a volume of 238534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.80 ($4.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Rotork Stock Down 0.3 %

About Rotork

The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,696.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 325.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

