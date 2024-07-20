Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350.40 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.54), with a volume of 238534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.80 ($4.47).
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
