Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.