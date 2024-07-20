Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

