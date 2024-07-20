Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $272.52

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.52 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.51). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.53), with a volume of 312,193 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,295.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($35,533.65). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

