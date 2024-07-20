Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 412,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

RUSHA stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.