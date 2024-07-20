Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 83,150 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,646,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 148,985 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

