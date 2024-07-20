Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

