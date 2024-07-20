Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,354,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

