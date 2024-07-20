Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

NYSE CFR opened at $113.70 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

