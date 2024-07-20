Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.