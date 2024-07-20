Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 589,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $74.38 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

