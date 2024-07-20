Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

