Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

FIX opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

