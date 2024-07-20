Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

