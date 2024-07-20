Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

