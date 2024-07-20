Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

