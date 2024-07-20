Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

