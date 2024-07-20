Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Weatherford International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,762,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.5 %

WFRD opened at $130.70 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.