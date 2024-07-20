Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

