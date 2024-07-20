Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.68 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.