Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $263.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $268.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppFolio

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total transaction of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,129. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.