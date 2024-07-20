Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3 %

CW stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.10. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $288.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

