Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

