Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 207.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

