Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

