Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $263.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

