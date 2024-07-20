Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

PLTR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

