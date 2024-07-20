Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

