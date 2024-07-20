Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 118,172 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PHINIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

