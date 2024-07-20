Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 192,405 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alight were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Alight by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

