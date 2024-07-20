Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 48,125 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AGO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

