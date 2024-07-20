Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

